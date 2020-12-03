Mayshura, Dorothy "Dottie", - 77, of Woodbine, NJ passed away at her home on December 1, 2020. She was born October 28, 1943, in Madison County, NC to the late Rellie Rigsby and Willis Cutshall. Dottie retired from Woodbine Developmental Center. She was predeceased in death by both her husbands, Joe Lewis and Anthony Mayshura. Dottie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Once she discovered the endless uses of a computer, she was known for leaving touching sentiments on Facebook to family both near and far. Dottie was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day. Dottie is survived by her children: Danny Lewis (Deanna), Sheila Lewis, Nancy Roberts (Roger), Rellie Prickett (Leonard), and Willie Lewis. She is also survived by her brother Frank Cutshall of NC. She is survived by her grandchildren: Stacie Kossyvakis (Stefan), Rebecca Sams, Jackie Barnes, Roger Roberts, Dakota Lewis, Casie Bossuyt (Evan), Kathleen Prickett, Sarah Prickett, Victoria Prickett, Lenny Prickett, Joseph Lewis, and Elizabeth Lewis. Lastly, the lights of her life, her great-grandchildren; Evan Bossuyt, Carley Bossuyt, Lucas Sams, Yiannis Kossyvakis, Olivia Kossyvakis & Eleanor Prickett. Services will be held privately. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 3, 2020.