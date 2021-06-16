McLaughlin, Dorothy C. (Lehne), - 84, of Matawan, NJ passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021. Dorothy was born on October 29, 1936, in the Bronx, NY, to Arthur S. and Ida K. Lehne. Dorothy (Dotty) is survived by her husband of 59 years, George P. McLaughlin, daughters Linda A. McLaughlin, Sheri J. McLaughlin, and Annmarie Marcelliano and husband, John and grandson, John P. Marcelliano, and Kathleen Gerbasio and husband, Thomas. She is also survived by her sister, Gabrielle Lehne, and brother, Arthur Lehne, and Marie (sister-in-law) and Barbara Lehne (sister-in-law). Dorothy was predeceased by her son, George P. McLaughlin, Jr. and brother, Andrew Lehne. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. There was nothing more important to her than caring for and spending time with her family. At the age of 14, Dotty's parents and family moved to Ocean City, NJ, where she attended Ocean City High School, graduating in 1954. This is where she met the love of her life, George, and started their life together. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Denver, CO, where they started their family and then moved back to NJ to raise their family of five children, be close to family, and began to create years of treasured memories. Ocean City was near and dear to Dotty's heart, and she enjoyed spending many summers there with her family after moving. Dotty was a devoted parishioner of St. Clement's Church in Matawan, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and participated in the Seniors group of the church in addition to being a Trustee for Wesley College. Dotty will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to remember Dorothy for a memorial mass on Saturday, June 19th at St. Clements Church beginning at 10am. The family is currently planning a memorial service in Ocean City, NJ. Dorothy's remains will be laid to rest at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Bedle Funeral Home & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Dorothy's name be made to Operation Smile via https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/dorothy-c-mclaughlin-in-memoriam/5643
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.