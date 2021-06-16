Dear George and all the family, So sorry for the loss of you beloved Dotty. May cherished memories of all the wonderful years you had together help carry you through this difficult time and knowing that others care and share your loss bring you comfort. Dotty was a very special friend - always a smile on her face and cheerful word. I will miss that. With love and prayers to all of you, Mary Lou McDowell

Mary Lou McDowell Friend July 4, 2021