Dorothy C. McLaughlin
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Ocean City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ
McLaughlin, Dorothy C. (Lehne), - 84, of Matawan, NJ passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021. Dorothy was born on October 29, 1936, in the Bronx, NY, to Arthur S. and Ida K. Lehne. Dorothy (Dotty) is survived by her husband of 59 years, George P. McLaughlin, daughters Linda A. McLaughlin, Sheri J. McLaughlin, and Annmarie Marcelliano and husband, John and grandson, John P. Marcelliano, and Kathleen Gerbasio and husband, Thomas. She is also survived by her sister, Gabrielle Lehne, and brother, Arthur Lehne, and Marie (sister-in-law) and Barbara Lehne (sister-in-law). Dorothy was predeceased by her son, George P. McLaughlin, Jr. and brother, Andrew Lehne. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. There was nothing more important to her than caring for and spending time with her family. At the age of 14, Dotty's parents and family moved to Ocean City, NJ, where she attended Ocean City High School, graduating in 1954. This is where she met the love of her life, George, and started their life together. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Denver, CO, where they started their family and then moved back to NJ to raise their family of five children, be close to family, and began to create years of treasured memories. Ocean City was near and dear to Dotty's heart, and she enjoyed spending many summers there with her family after moving. Dotty was a devoted parishioner of St. Clement's Church in Matawan, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and participated in the Seniors group of the church in addition to being a Trustee for Wesley College. Dotty will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to remember Dorothy for a memorial mass on Saturday, June 19th at St. Clements Church beginning at 10am. The family is currently planning a memorial service in Ocean City, NJ. Dorothy's remains will be laid to rest at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Bedle Funeral Home & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Dorothy's name be made to Operation Smile via https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/dorothy-c-mclaughlin-in-memoriam/5643
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Clement Church
172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Old Bridge Funeral Home
Dear George and all the family, So sorry for the loss of you beloved Dotty. May cherished memories of all the wonderful years you had together help carry you through this difficult time and knowing that others care and share your loss bring you comfort. Dotty was a very special friend - always a smile on her face and cheerful word. I will miss that. With love and prayers to all of you, Mary Lou McDowell
Mary Lou McDowell
Friend
July 4, 2021
I am So sorry for your loss. My Thoughts and Prayers are with your Family and Friends during this difficult time.
Edward Bailey
June 17, 2021
My condolences to the McLaughlin Family on the passing of Dorothy. Great lady and a great family. Prayers to you all
Jeff Skribner
Friend
June 16, 2021
Mr. McLaughlin, Linda and family, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss Dotty was such a nice person to all in the neighborhood she will truly be missed by all that knew her
Michael Bucco
Neighbor
June 16, 2021
Dear McLaughlin Family, We were so sorry to hear of Dorothy´s passing. The times we were in each other´s company were pure joy. We greatly admired her and loved her sense of humor. We will keep her and your family in our prayers. God Bless.
Rosemary and Mario D´Angelo
Family
June 16, 2021
