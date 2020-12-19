Morey, Dorothy Claire Ott, - 91, of Tucson, AZ went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Born in Woodbury, NJ she lived in Tuckerton, NJ before moving to Green Bank, NJ and most recently Tucson, AZ. Claire was a graduate of Tuckerton High School, although most of her school years were spent in the Wenonah/Mantua area and Pitman High School. For a brief time, Claire worked as a secretary at Little Egg Harbor Township Elementary School, but otherwise served as a wife and mother to her family. Claire enjoyed cooking, baking, and crocheting, and is well known for her homemade bread. She was predeceased by her husband Reuben Richard Morey, brother Lorin Donald Ott, sister Doris Carol Ott Hammell, and daughters Bonnie Morey Barnett and Joyce Morey. She is survived by daughters Virginia "Ginny" Morey Jones and husband Michael of Tucson, AZ and Patricia Morey of New Castle, DE, grandchildren Danielle Barnett, Michael (Stephanie) Barnett, Sonya (Fred) Banner, Greg Ford, Sabrina (Eddie) Cortes, Tami Wilson, Nicole (Devin) Seals, Leon (Sunny) Wilson, nieces and nephews Bud (Avis) Cranmer, Julie (George) Shutz, Rick Lietz, great-grandchildren Scarlet, Violet, Elijah, and Rebekah Barnett; Hanna and Ashley Banner; Beth (Zach) Welte and Gavin Cortes; Xavier and Levi Seals; Kayden, Madison, and Lily Wilson; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 3pm until the Service at 4pm at Weekstown Community Church, 5663 Pleasant Mills Road, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton, NJ will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11am. To send condolences please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Weekstown Community Church, 5663 Pleasant Mills Road, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.