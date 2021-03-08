Menu
Dorothy Pearl
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Pearl, Dorothy, - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, born on December 12, 1945 in Martley, England, and has later resided in Egg Harbor Township for over 50 years, has passed away March 5th, 2021. Dorothy met her late husband Albert G. Pearl Jr. in England in 1969 and married on September 26th, 1970. They later moved to Egg Harbor Township and had three children. Her family included her three children, son Kevin (fiancé Michele), daughter Cheryl (husband Joseph), and son Albert (wife Tammie). Four grandchildren, Kayla, Brett, Brittney, and Ethan. Two great-grandsons, Emit and Asher. Sister-in-law, Rosemary, and late husband Donald; their three children, Patrick, Jennifer, and Rosemary. And her family in England. Dorothy was always a loving and supporting mother and grandmother. She loved spoiling her family and never missed a family event. Dorothy also enjoyed gardening, spending time on Kevin's boat, long car rides, working with her horses, listening to Elvis Presley music, watching every Phillies game, playing with her pet boxers, going to the casino, playing cards, doing puzzles, and spending time with her family. Her funeral services will be held on March 10th, 2021 at Boakes Funeral Home. 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. The public viewing will be held from 10:00AM - 11:00AM followed by a service. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
Thoughts and prayers, sorry for your loss
Melissa and Michael Morey
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Dorothy was a very special Lady. She will be missed.
Robin Wolf
March 9, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. She was a great woman, we miss seeing and talking with her. May she rest in peace. Sending prayers for all of you.
John and Janet Given
March 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Pearl family and extended family. I will miss mom very much. Rest in pease. Love you...
John quick
March 8, 2021
Brian, Jaimie and family
March 8, 2021
Im sorry for your loss. May her memory be a blessing to you all.
Richard Lewis
March 8, 2021
