Pearl, Dorothy, - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, born on December 12, 1945 in Martley, England, and has later resided in Egg Harbor Township for over 50 years, has passed away March 5th, 2021. Dorothy met her late husband Albert G. Pearl Jr. in England in 1969 and married on September 26th, 1970. They later moved to Egg Harbor Township and had three children. Her family included her three children, son Kevin (fiancé Michele), daughter Cheryl (husband Joseph), and son Albert (wife Tammie). Four grandchildren, Kayla, Brett, Brittney, and Ethan. Two great-grandsons, Emit and Asher. Sister-in-law, Rosemary, and late husband Donald; their three children, Patrick, Jennifer, and Rosemary. And her family in England. Dorothy was always a loving and supporting mother and grandmother. She loved spoiling her family and never missed a family event. Dorothy also enjoyed gardening, spending time on Kevin's boat, long car rides, working with her horses, listening to Elvis Presley music, watching every Phillies game, playing with her pet boxers, going to the casino, playing cards, doing puzzles, and spending time with her family. Her funeral services will be held on March 10th, 2021 at Boakes Funeral Home. 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. The public viewing will be held from 10:00AM - 11:00AM followed by a service. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 8, 2021.