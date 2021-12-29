Petruzzi, Dorothy Ann (Lambert), - 84, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully early Christmas morning. Dorothy was born in Vineland on July 4, 1937, where she grew up. After marrying Michael Petruzzi, they moved to Mays Landing, where she worked for the Township of Hamilton Police Department as a crossing guard for several years and also in the school cafeteria. She then went to work for Prudential Insurance Company where she worked before retiring. Dorothy loved to work at the voting booths, where she prided herself on "working the polls" as she liked to call it. During her life, Dorothy was an avid roller skater and also enjoyed bowling. She loved to host large family BBQs. Dorothy is survived by her 4 boys; Michael of Egg Harbor Township, Joseph (Carolyn) of Dorothy, David (Rhonda) of Mays Landing, and Robert (Terry) of Elwood. Dorothy will be missed by her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, with a service at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.