Dorothy May Wooten Roberson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Roberson, Dorothy May Wooten, - of Cape May Court House, passed away Monday, September 13th, 2021. She was 90. Born February 28th, 1931 to Daniel and Margaret Wooten in Cape May Court House, NJ, she was one of three children. Attending Middle Township school system where she actively participated, she graduated with her class of 1949. Upon graduating from high school, Dorothy further fueled her passion for the fashion and beauty industry by attending and graduating from the historical Apex College of Beauty founded by Sarah Spencer Washington, whose mentorship and influence shaped Dorothy's impeccable eye and style for which she became famously known. In March of 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, John L. Roberson, a union that spanned 67 years and produced two sons, John L. Roberson, Jr. and Craig A. Roberson. Upon returning to Cape May Court House from Indiana where her husband started his teaching career, Dorothy continued to use her talents as a seamstress to strengthen their family household before becoming Municipal Court Clerk for Cape May County as well as head of the violations department for Middle Township. She served in that position for 25 years. She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church and active participant in local and national organizations including the Urban League, G.E.M.s of Cape May County, the Soroptimist, the Angelic Choir, Christian Women, the Middle Township Senior Center, and A.A.R.P. Dorothy (aka "Aunt Dot") leaves to mourn her departure, son Craig A. Roberson, grandson John L. Roberson III, great grandson John L. Roberson IV, great granddaughter Ava D. Roberson, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/radzietafuneralhome/. Condolences at radzieta.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Service will be livestreamed
Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/radzietafuneralhome/ ., NJ
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
