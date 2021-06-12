Thomas, Dorothy (Nee Dupper), - 85, of Estell Manor, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 7, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, she was an Atlantic County Resident all her life. She worked for Greater Egg Harbor Regional H.S. as a bus driver for many years and was co-owner of Ab-Thom Archery Range. She enjoyed bird watching Rock Hounds. Special friend to Judy Cassagrade Girl Scout Leader Troop 4684 for several years. Dorothy will be sadly missed and is survived by her five children: daughter Dorothy Gras and husband John of Deleware, son John W. Thomas Jr. and Jackie of Egg Harbor Twp, daughter Evelyn Gras and husband Ron of Estell Manor, daughter Debra Ablett and husband Roy, daughter Diane MCMeekin and husband Daniel of Port Norris, and 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. From her first grandchild to her last, to her nieces and nephews, she loved them all and was known as gram to everyone. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years John W. Thomas Sr. and parents Dorothy and Bill Dupper, brother William Dupper and beloved grandson Roy Ablett. Jr. Services are private, any donations may be made to hospice.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 12, 2021.