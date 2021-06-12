Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Thomas
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ellis-Stiefel Funeral Home - Westville
301 Highland Ave
Westville, NJ
Thomas, Dorothy (Nee Dupper), - 85, of Estell Manor, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 7, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, she was an Atlantic County Resident all her life. She worked for Greater Egg Harbor Regional H.S. as a bus driver for many years and was co-owner of Ab-Thom Archery Range. She enjoyed bird watching Rock Hounds. Special friend to Judy Cassagrade Girl Scout Leader Troop 4684 for several years. Dorothy will be sadly missed and is survived by her five children: daughter Dorothy Gras and husband John of Deleware, son John W. Thomas Jr. and Jackie of Egg Harbor Twp, daughter Evelyn Gras and husband Ron of Estell Manor, daughter Debra Ablett and husband Roy, daughter Diane MCMeekin and husband Daniel of Port Norris, and 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. From her first grandchild to her last, to her nieces and nephews, she loved them all and was known as gram to everyone. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years John W. Thomas Sr. and parents Dorothy and Bill Dupper, brother William Dupper and beloved grandson Roy Ablett. Jr. Services are private, any donations may be made to hospice.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ellis-Stiefel Funeral Home - Westville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ellis-Stiefel Funeral Home - Westville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Lisa, Joey, Jackie and Joe
June 14, 2021
Condolences from the Garth Family to the Thomas/Dupper Family.
Jeff Garth
Family
June 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about her passing, she taught me how to drive school bus & I forever was greatful. May she rest in Peace! Sending all of you healing prayers.
Bonnie Houser Scott
Work
June 12, 2021
RIP We love and miss you so much grandma I love you so much
Samantha Copeland
Family
June 12, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss.My thoughts and prayers are with the family. R I P Mrs. Thomas.
Cookie
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results