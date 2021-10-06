Menu
Dorothy M. Williams
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ
Williams, Dorothy M. (nee Thompson), - 89, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, passed away on October 2, 2021. Dorothy was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. She lived in Philadelphia before settling in South Jersey. In the early years, she worked as a practical nurse. She worked for Storybook Land posing as Mrs. Claus and the Hamilton Mall with the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, taking bus trips, going on cruises and spending time with her dogs, Cookie and Charlie. Beloved wife of the late William Thompson, Sr. Devoted mother of William Thompson, Jr. and the late Bernadine Schaffer. As well as many Loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, October 8th from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street, Williamstown, NJ
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street, Williamstown, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
