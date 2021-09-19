Menu
Douglas Providence Burton Jr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wildwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Burton, Douglas Providence Jr., - 87, of Wildwood, was born on Youngs Ave. in Wildwood, NJ March 21, 1934. He was the third child of the late Douglas Sr. and Eva Burton, following two sisters, Joyce and Sonia. On Friday, August 13, 2021, the Lord called Douglas P. Burton Jr home to be with Him. Doug was christened on the altar of Asbury A.M.E. Church at five months old and was very active in the church. He graduated Wildwood High School 1952 and joined the United States Air Force. Douglas was an officer on the Wildwood Police Force. After three years of law enforcement, he passed the test for the United States Mint (Treasury Department) which became his vocation in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Eight years later, Douglas qualified for the job of his dreams, air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Doug is preceded in death by his Wife: Gwendolyn Burton, Father: Douglas Burton Sr, Mother: Eva Burton, Brother: Andrew Leon Powers, Sister: Joyce Trulear, and Brother-in-law: Stanley Porter. Douglas P. Burton Jr. leaves to cherish precious memories to his children: Chan Lee Burton, and Faith-Nikole Burton, Step-children: Juanita Meyers, and Catresa Meyers, his sister: Sonia Porter, brother-in-law: Charles Trulear, Three Step-Grandchildren: Quincy, Jordan, and Marcus Southerland, a host of nieces and nephews, Asbury A.M.E. Church Family, and the Wildwood community, especially Spencer Avenue. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury A.M.E. Church, 4101 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Asbury A.M.E. Church
4101 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood, NJ
Radzieta Funeral Home
You werealways mindful of your going home to be with family and spent your time helping others to prepare for their home going. I sorry we never had that "round table" to document our memories of growing up in the Wildwood Westside. I always enjoyed visits. As we always said our in our goodbye s Peace, Brother.
Andy Vaden
March 15, 2022
