Hartwell, Douglas Alan, - 69, of Galloway, NJ passed away on January 4, 2022. He graduated from Assumption Catholic School and Oakcrest High School. Doug raised his family in Sweetwater and worked as a Home Builder, Master Carpenter after being discharged honorably from USCG. His detail to his woodworking hobbies will be cherished as his legacy. His love for his family was foremost to him. Doug loved bragging about his talented grandchildren and being a father figure to many. His quick wit could turn around anyone's day or annoy completely with his honesty and opinion. Doug is loved by many and will be immensely missed by his family. He is predeceased by his sons, Douglas Hartwell, Jr. and Keith Hartwell, Sr; and his brothers, Edward and Arthur Jr. Doug is survived by his wife, Marguerite (Penny) Sampson-Hartwell; his children, Kurt Hartwell, Sr. and Kevin Hartwell; his grandchildren, Kurt Jr., Hannah, Abigail, Tyler Myers, Keith Jr., Lia, and Kevin; his siblings, Beverly Ireland and Cheryl Justin. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 9 from 3pm to 6pm and a service at 6pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will be private. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Organization and/or the Homeless Shelters.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.