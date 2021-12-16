Remer, Douglas, - 59, of Ventnor, Douglas "Doug" Remer passed away on December 13 at 59 years young. He is survived by the love of his life Jennifer Lurie Remer, brother Gordon Remer, sister-in-law Ellen Remer (Eidelman), niece Shoshana Remer, nephew Joshua Remer, sister-in-law Heather Perla (Lurie), and brother-in-law Elliot Perla. And his precious dog, Dunkin. Predeceased by his father, Robert Remer and mother, Suzanne Glucksman. He was known as the life of the party and making delicious food to match. Doug's charismatic personality was infectious. He will be remembered for his love of Atlantic City, especially poker. You could always find him watching sports, especially when he "has the over". You will always be a winner in our eyes. Rest easy. Funeral services will be 11am Friday, December 17, 2021 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 83-45 Cypress Hills St, Glendale, NY 11385. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
, National Kidney Foundation
or Breast Cancer Organization of your choice. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.