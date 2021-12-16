Menu
Douglas Remer
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Louis Suburban Chapel - Fair Lawn
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ
Remer, Douglas, - 59, of Ventnor, Douglas "Doug" Remer passed away on December 13 at 59 years young. He is survived by the love of his life Jennifer Lurie Remer, brother Gordon Remer, sister-in-law Ellen Remer (Eidelman), niece Shoshana Remer, nephew Joshua Remer, sister-in-law Heather Perla (Lurie), and brother-in-law Elliot Perla. And his precious dog, Dunkin. Predeceased by his father, Robert Remer and mother, Suzanne Glucksman. He was known as the life of the party and making delicious food to match. Doug's charismatic personality was infectious. He will be remembered for his love of Atlantic City, especially poker. You could always find him watching sports, especially when he "has the over". You will always be a winner in our eyes. Rest easy. Funeral services will be 11am Friday, December 17, 2021 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 83-45 Cypress Hills St, Glendale, NY 11385. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, National Kidney Foundation or Breast Cancer Organization of your choice. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mount Carmel Cemetery
83-45 Cypress Hills St, Glendale, NY
Louis Suburban Chapel - Fair Lawn
Doug was a brother to myself and many at AEPi fraternity at the University of Georgia. His friendship and persona were always a highlight, and a gift to those around him. RIP, brother. We will miss you.
Samuel Friedman
School
December 29, 2021
Sad news to hear my buddy Doug Remer passed away. Our sincere condolences to Jennifer and his family. Doug was in my wedding party many years ago and I was very happy I got to see him recently while in Ventnor. Great memories with Doug from our college days. RIP my friend.
John & Josephine Hilbert
Friend
December 16, 2021
