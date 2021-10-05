Menu
Duane M. Marinelli
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Marinelli, Duane (Dee) M., - 82, of Linwood, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late Martin and Florence Young. Dee had previously resided in Washington, NJ, College Park, MD, and Linwood, NJ before settling in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She spent the last 2 years in Linwood living with her son Joe and his family. Dee and her husband Art formerly owned All Four Seasons Garden Market in Somers Point, NJ. She later worked as the secretary to the principal of Egg Harbor Township High School for 25 years. She enjoyed cross-stitching, was an avid reader, and loved spoiling her grandchildren. More recently, Dee enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, word searches, reading the daily newspaper and sitting on the front porch. Dee is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Arthur Marinelli, her twin sister Diane (Charles) McGuire, her cherished children, Kim (Lew) Johnston, John (Sharon) Marinelli, James (Karen) Marinelli and Joseph (Cheryl) Marinelli and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions in Duane's name may be made to Angelic Health, www.donations.angelic.health. Messages of condolence may be directed via Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, www.adams-perfect.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very sorry to hear about your loss. The world will shine a little duller in her absence. She will be missed!
Sharon Santana
Work
December 17, 2021
Art & Family, Dee was such a good person and a real friend. We will be praying for you all as the Lord helps you through this difficult time. Looking forward to seeing her again in our Savior's presence.
George & Carol Quinn
Friend
October 14, 2021
We will miss her wonderful smile. So sorry we can not Be with you. dale is very ill with brain cancer. we have such love for Art and Dee. grateful to have Known such fine people!
Dale and Marcia Colman
October 7, 2021
It is with a great deal of sadness to learn of Dee´s passing. We loved her sweet and kind personality and will treasure the wonderful years and times together. May the Lord give you strength and peace and cherished memories to sustain you.
Joe & Carol Rott
Friend
October 5, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Art and family. Praying for healing hearts. RIP Dee
Giggie, Lori, Vinnie and Casey Butrus
Friend
October 5, 2021
To the Marinelli family, My sincerest sympathy on Dee's passing. I will remember her and all of you in my prayers. May she rest in eternal peace. Cathy Lowry (former secretary at EHT)
Cathy Anne Lowry
October 5, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
JimI Maguire
October 5, 2021
Art and family. sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved, I am adding prayers to my daily prayers for you and the family. Fr John Perdue told me of her passing at Sunday Mass. Know we are thinking of all of you.
Mary Ann McClellan
Other
October 5, 2021
