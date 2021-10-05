Marinelli, Duane (Dee) M., - 82, of Linwood, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late Martin and Florence Young. Dee had previously resided in Washington, NJ, College Park, MD, and Linwood, NJ before settling in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She spent the last 2 years in Linwood living with her son Joe and his family. Dee and her husband Art formerly owned All Four Seasons Garden Market in Somers Point, NJ. She later worked as the secretary to the principal of Egg Harbor Township High School for 25 years. She enjoyed cross-stitching, was an avid reader, and loved spoiling her grandchildren. More recently, Dee enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, word searches, reading the daily newspaper and sitting on the front porch. Dee is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Arthur Marinelli, her twin sister Diane (Charles) McGuire, her cherished children, Kim (Lew) Johnston, John (Sharon) Marinelli, James (Karen) Marinelli and Joseph (Cheryl) Marinelli and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions in Duane's name may be made to Angelic Health, www.donations.angelic.health. Messages of condolence may be directed via Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 5, 2021.