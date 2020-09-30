Menu
Dustin Patrick Miller
Miller, Dustin Patrick, - 25, of Galloway, NJ in the early morning mist on Friday, September 25, 2020, left our world and flew to heaven. His life was full of creating and curiosity; Music, Poems, Friendships, Places, Foods, Nature, and Faith. He was coming home. He was and will continue to be the anchor to his family…Parents, John and Suzy Miller; brother, Brad; sister, Shannon; brother by marriage and love, Kendrick; and his grandma, Ellie. He was surrounded by Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins of Millers and Odells and so many friends from so many places in his life. His LandShark friends that helped him so much and Heather his messenger. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3rd from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. He would love for donations to be made to St. Jude instead of flowers.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home
211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205
Dustin, you were a pleasure to know & coach, always giving your all, a great teammate & person. May God hold you in the palm of his hand. I am praying for your sister, Mom & Dad, love & blessings!
Coach Dan McG
September 29, 2020