Miller, Dustin Patrick, - 25, of Galloway, NJ in the early morning mist on Friday, September 25, 2020, left our world and flew to heaven. His life was full of creating and curiosity; Music, Poems, Friendships, Places, Foods, Nature, and Faith. He was coming home. He was and will continue to be the anchor to his family…Parents, John and Suzy Miller; brother, Brad; sister, Shannon; brother by marriage and love, Kendrick; and his grandma, Ellie. He was surrounded by Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins of Millers and Odells and so many friends from so many places in his life. His LandShark friends that helped him so much and Heather his messenger. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3rd from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. He would love for donations to be made to St. Jude instead of flowers.