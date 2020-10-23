Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Earl James Burton
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Burton, Earl James, - 75, of Atlantic City, a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy died October 11, 2020. Earl is the son of James and Elizabeth "Betty" Burton. He leaves to mourn: brother, Bob L. Burton; sister, Beryl McKinney; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 12:30PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 11:30AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Calling hours
11:30a.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
301 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Oct
24
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
301 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.