Edith Kelly
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Kelly, Edith, - of Mays Landing and Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Edith is predeceased by her husband John J. Kelly also of Ocean City. Edith (Edie) loved to read, do crossword puzzles, go to the beach and spend time with her family and friends. Edith is survived by her daughter Victoria Kelly, son John Kelly, her daughter-in-law Nancylee Kelly (nee Kirkbride) and granddaughter Nicole Kelly all of local residence. She also leaves behind her sister Carol New and many beloved nieces and nephews. Edie was also loved by her daughter Victoria's significant other Shawn Jones and his children Brianna and Shawn, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shore Medical Center Foundation or American Cancer Society. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cape May County Veterans Cemetery
127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Godbless Edith . She is a special lady . So sorry for the families loss.
Eric Schloss
February 28, 2021
