Kelly, Edith, - of Mays Landing and Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Edith is predeceased by her husband John J. Kelly also of Ocean City. Edith (Edie) loved to read, do crossword puzzles, go to the beach and spend time with her family and friends. Edith is survived by her daughter Victoria Kelly, son John Kelly, her daughter-in-law Nancylee Kelly (nee Kirkbride) and granddaughter Nicole Kelly all of local residence. She also leaves behind her sister Carol New and many beloved nieces and nephews. Edie was also loved by her daughter Victoria's significant other Shawn Jones and his children Brianna and Shawn, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shore Medical Center Foundation or American Cancer Society
. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.