Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna Long
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Long (Ireland), Edna, - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away 10/7/21. Edna was born 11/28/29 in Northfield, NJ, the daughter of Ralph and Mildred Ireland, predeceased husband Thomas. Sister Mary Schales and brother Howard Ireland. Son Charles Long and wife Lisa, daughter Nadine Travis and husband Dale. Grandchildren Jonathan Travis and wife Lauren, Jamin Travis, Ashley Caltheirone and husband Frank, Andrew Long and wife Aimee, Grace Antolini and wife Gia, Aaron Long. Great-grandchildren Leia, Aria, Isaac, Everett, Vivian, Liam, Adelaide. She enjoyed word puzzles, sending greeting cards and attending church. Viewing will be held Wednesday, October 13, at 10 am -11AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield followed by service at 11 am. Internment will be at Zion Cemetery, Northfield. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home Pastor Allen G. Syvertsen
1650 New Road, NORTHFIELD, NJ
Oct
13
Interment
12:30p.m.
Zion Cemetery
652 Zion Road, EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for the loss of Edna. I remember her as a kind individual. She loved talking about her children and grandkids. She was involved in church and loved to talk to everyone. She will be missed
Barbara Cummings
Other
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results