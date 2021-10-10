Long (Ireland), Edna, - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away 10/7/21. Edna was born 11/28/29 in Northfield, NJ, the daughter of Ralph and Mildred Ireland, predeceased husband Thomas. Sister Mary Schales and brother Howard Ireland. Son Charles Long and wife Lisa, daughter Nadine Travis and husband Dale. Grandchildren Jonathan Travis and wife Lauren, Jamin Travis, Ashley Caltheirone and husband Frank, Andrew Long and wife Aimee, Grace Antolini and wife Gia, Aaron Long. Great-grandchildren Leia, Aria, Isaac, Everett, Vivian, Liam, Adelaide. She enjoyed word puzzles, sending greeting cards and attending church. Viewing will be held Wednesday, October 13, at 10 am -11AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield followed by service at 11 am. Internment will be at Zion Cemetery, Northfield. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.