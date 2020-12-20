Turner, EdnaMae, - 61, of Millville, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family, due to a nine month battle with cancer. Born in Millville to the late Willie "B" Turner and Shirley (Archie) Turner, she grew up in Leesburg and graduated from Millville Senior High School. In 1977, EdnaMae began working at Southern State Prison in Leesburg, and 37 years later, she retired as the Senior Payroll Supervisor. She was a life long Philadelphia sports fan, and she enjoyed baking, playing board games, dancing, watching her nieces and nephews play sports, and hosting gatherings, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. EdnaMae will be sadly missed by her fiancé Jimmy Quintana; two sisters, Patti Turner and Sharon Turner; twin brothers, Richard and Raymond Turner; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Lopez-Turner and Carmen I. Newcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by three brothers, Brian, Edgar and Ronnie Turner. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. A private funeral service for family will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. At the present time, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home. Please remember to wear masks at all times and practice social distancing while in attendance. Your understanding is greatly appreciated. In memory of EdnaMae Turner, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Memories and expressions of sympathy for EdnaMae Turner may be shared on the Obituary Tribute page at www.christyfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.