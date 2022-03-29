Bosch, Edson M., - 74, of Seaville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends after bravely battling pancreatic cancer. He was born in Camden, NJ, on June 17th 1947 to the late Edward and Kathryn Bosch. He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Sherry (Zeliff), and beloved children, Holly (Wakely) and Matthew and three cherished grandchildren, Ashleigh, Dylan and Ryleigh Wakely; his older brothers, Jules (Denise) and James (Roberta) and their families; and brothers-in-law, David Zeliff and Richard Hampton. Ed was a 1965 graduate of Haddon Heights High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1966, serving proudly during the Vietnam War. The military shaped his life, encouraging his untapped athletic prowess and enabling him to attend and graduate from Atlantic Community College and Franklin Marshall College. Ed became a standout local athlete, an active member of several organizations and clubs and a local businessman where he established friendships that continue to endure 50 years later. Edson was one of a kind and will be desperately missed by all those he left behind. Our hearts are broken by this unexpected loss. Visitation will be held at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, NJ, 644 South Shore Road 08223 on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:30-10:45 am with service beginning at 11:00 am. Please wear something purple to acknowledge pancreatic cancer research and in lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Ed's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate
or by mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For condolences o the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.