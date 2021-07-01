Menu
Eduardo Ochoa
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Ochoa, Eduardo, - 76, passed away at his home on Monday, June 28th 2021. Born in Manila, he lived in Quezon City, Atlantic City, and Egg Harbor Township. He graduated from Feati University and worked as an Oiler and as a Casino Worker until retiring in 2010. Eduardo was a member of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed basketball and fishing. He was a music and crossword puzzle enthusiast. Survivors include his spouse, Anita, his daughter and son-in-law, Ana and Melvin, his grandchildren, Alyssa, Mervyn, and Ayesha, and his siblings, Erlinda, Antonio, Dionisio, Marilou, and Rosmary. Eduardo was preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Mariquita, and his siblings, Alfredo and Rodolfo. A graveside service for Eduardo will be held Saturday July 3rd, 11:30am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ
