To Margie and Family~It is with such a heavy heart that I find myself sharing these thoughts at this time. Eddie without a doubt was a super~class act cousin and you know He was held in the highest esteem by the Rider Family. He was deeply loved and respected by Mom, Dad and of course very much so by Skip, Doug and I. Memories are the richest legacy left by those we love and cherish~and we shared some really great ones over the years with Eddie. "Determined"~"Loyal"~"Honest"~"Dedicated"~and beneath that "Old Salt" exterior a man of great and caring "Generosity" and "Compassion"~ But most of all a Truly Loving Husband and Father. Eddie now rests in the "Realm of the Supreme" and He will always be remembered. Margie you are very much loved by Skip, Doug and I and we are thinking of you and your Family more than ever at this time. God Bless Eddie~ With All My Love~Cousin Craig

Craig Rider Family February 27, 2021