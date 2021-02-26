Anderson, Edward P., - 80 , of Galloway , NJ passed away on February 20, 2021. Memorial services will be held privately. He was born in Yonkers, NY, but raised in Philadelphia, PA. Edward became an Eagle Scout at the age of 13. He graduated from the Philadelphia School of Agriculture and Horticulture. Edward served as a United States Army Ranger from 1958-1961. He went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University. Edward had a successful career in Plastic Extrusion for 30+ years, including President and General Manager of Bunnell Plastics and Director of Technology of Furon Company in Mickleton, NJ; retiring in 1999. He enjoyed being Captain of Life Saver and Stand Shore, fishing, gardening, golfing, carving pumpkins for his grandchildren, taking his family out to dinner, and reading a good book in his recliner. He also enjoyed catching, cleaning, and cooking crabs for his children and grandchildren, and vacationing with family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Anderson, and three grandsons, Ethan, Lucas, and Isaac Anderson. Edward is survived by his wife, Margaret Anderson; his children, Tracy Anderson, Edward Anderson (Leslie) and Jennifer Anderson; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Sorbello (Melissa), Jacob Anderson, Austin Galea, Drew Galea, Jordan Anderson, Michael Orlowski, and Declan Anderson; his great-grandchild, Samuel Grayson Sorbello; and his siblings, John Anderson (Ellen), Frances Hutchison (Stephen), and Robert Anderson (Janet). Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to JCAA – Jersey Coast Anglers Association and Sunshine Foundation.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.