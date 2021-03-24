Bonikowski, Edward "Eddie" P., - 87, of North Wildwood, Passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the presence of his loving son Charles. He is reunited with his beloved wife Florence "Dixie" in heaven. Born in Phila, PA. Eddie had been a local resident for 45 years. Eddie was a veteran of the US Air Force and a committed member of the Elks Lodge for 35 years. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his memory on Thursday, March 25th at a viewing from 10:30 to 11:00 am, followed by Funeral Services at Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ. Internment in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2021.