Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward P. "Eddie" Bonikowski
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Bonikowski, Edward "Eddie" P., - 87, of North Wildwood, Passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the presence of his loving son Charles. He is reunited with his beloved wife Florence "Dixie" in heaven. Born in Phila, PA. Eddie had been a local resident for 45 years. Eddie was a veteran of the US Air Force and a committed member of the Elks Lodge for 35 years. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his memory on Thursday, March 25th at a viewing from 10:30 to 11:00 am, followed by Funeral Services at Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ. Internment in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ingersoll-Greenwood FH
1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home
1201 Central Ave.,, North Wildwood, NJ
Mar
25
Burial
12:00p.m. - 12:20p.m.
Cape May County Veterans Cemetery
Crest Haven Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the family. I often helped Dixi for many years as her computer tech and Ed always had a good cup of coffee waiting and good conversation along with it. He will be missed.
Dave Eller
March 26, 2021
R I P Ed. Say hi to Dixie for me. I heard they filled the pull tabs in heaven!
Thomas Eisiminger
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results