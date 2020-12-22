Menu
Edward Henry Christiansen
Christiansen, Edward (Ed) Henry, - 75, of Port Orange, FL passed away December 10, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinsons & Lewy Body Dementia at Selah Assisted Living, Port Orange, FL. Ed was a former City Councilman and Director of Public Safety in Estell Manor, NJ, and Realtor with Rice Real Estate in Cape May, NJ, prior to moving to Florida in 1994. He was a Realtor with Re/Max All Pro Realty, Port Orange, FL until he retired in 2005. And an active member of Crossroad's Church, Daytona Beach, FL for several years. Ed was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy DeMatte of Port Orange, FL, his son Edward Christiansen Jr of Camden, NJ, and his sister Joan Wakefield of Manahawkin, NJ, and his dog Buddy who was always by his side for 16 years. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne Christiansen of 32 years and his son Jason Christiansen. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2020.
