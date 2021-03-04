Dean, Edward Anthony, - 72, of North Wildwood, on March 1, 2021, at home surrounded by his family at age 72 following a long battle with Glioblastoma. Devoted husband of Bernadette for 48 years; Loving father of Tracey (Doug) and Nicole (Brendan); Sadly missed by his four granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Alaina, Lilah, and Arden. His girls were the "apple of his eye," and they loved spending time with their "Pop". Survived by his brother James Seravalli (Donna). Born in Philadelphia, Ed retired to his home in North Wildwood 12 years ago. He served in The United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked as a civil engineer for the Philadelphia Water Department for 43 years before retiring to the Jersey Shore. He loved fixing and building things, walks on the beach, good simple food, and buying ice cream for his girls. He will be missed for his immense love and support of his family. He was known for his positive words of encouragement, and fiercely believing in the ones he loved. We will always remember his quiet warmth, his strong advice, and his amazing dad jokes and mottos. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee: PO Box 491, Ocean View, NJ 08230 (609) 425-8608. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 4, 2021.