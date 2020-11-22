Johnston, Jr., Edward H., - 64, of Manahawkin, passed away on April 13, 2020. Ed was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Moorestown. He moved with his family to Beach Haven Crest in 1973. He graduated from Moorestown High School, where his talent allowed him to play varsity soccer as a freshman, following in his father's footsteps. He worked his whole life as a carpenter most recently for Dan Ollivier Dry Wall.



Ed was a true outdoorsman always carrying a fishing pole so the opportunity to fish was never missed. He enjoyed freshwater and saltwater fishing, hiking, camping and was known to grow a great sunflower in his garden. When not rummaging at garage sales, he loved a good walk around the Columbus Flea Market.



Edward was predeceased by his parents, Edward Sr. and Mary Johnston. He is survived by his children, Laura Johnston, Edward Johnston, III, Eric Johnston, his grandson, who was his world, Edward H. Johnston, IV and his sisters, Kathleen Vornlocker (Peter), Marie Burns (Edward), Lynn Johnston-Law, Susan McGrath (Jeffrey) and Patricia Johnston along with his nieces and nephews.



Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. Donations in Edward's memory would be appreciated to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.