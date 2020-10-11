Simpson, Jr., Edward J., - 56, of Henry, Virginia, Eddie passed away suddenly on June 23rd. He was greeted into heaven by his father, Edward Sr., and brothers Danny and Johnny. He will be sadly missed by his mom and best friend Joan Simpson, his sisters Justine (John) Coyle, Cheri (Dennis) Morrison, brother Daniel, and his son Eddie along with his six daughters. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.