Edward James McDonald
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
McDonald, Edward James, - 77, of Galloway Township, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Justine (Cunningham) and Weston McDonald. He passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Absecon Manor. Edward attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a 1961, graduate of the Atlantic City High School. He worked as a mail supervisor for the Atlantic City Post Office. James enjoyed playing video games and putting together model planes. He loved the game of basketball and was an avid Sixers fan. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Justine and Weston McDonald. He is survived by: his daughter, Kelle Cottman; son, Shah McDonald; granddaughter, Keora Roe; other family members and friends. Funeral services will be Noon Monday, October 5, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Calling hours
11:00a.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
301 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Oct
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
301 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
