Jones, Edward J., Sr., - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born October 17, 1944 in Phoenixville, PA, Ed grew up in Atlantic City enjoying the beach as a lifeguard and fishing in the back bays. He was a proud US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict from 1965 – 1967, where he was a victim of exposure to Agent Orange. Ed raised his family in Marmora, NJ and was a Life Member of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. He also served as a Marmora Fire Commissioner. Ed also volunteered as an Assistant Boy Scout Leader for Troop 79 in Marmora. Ed was predeceased by his parents William and Julia Jones. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Francine (Daniels) Jones and their two children: Jennifer (Christopher) Clements of Media, PA and Edward (Collette) Jones, Jr. of Egg Harbor City. Also surviving are his grandchildren Amanda Lepshko of West Creek, NJ, Matthew Clements of Media, PA, Cathryn Clements of Pennsville, NJ, and his great-granddaughter Sophia Lepshko of West Creek, NJ. He is also survived by his sister Judith (William) Tracy of Atlantic City, NJ, his aunt Julie Gay of Downingtown, PA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Monday, April 4th 10am at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. No viewing prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his name to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 2, 2022.