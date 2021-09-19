Mong, Edward J., - 91, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the son of the late Edward Jeremiah and Nellie (Walsh) Mong and the devoted husband of Theresa D. (Smith) Mong. Edward bravely served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Corporal. Following his service, he attained a bachelor's degree in accounting and went into business for himself. Edward was co-owner and operator of Altman, Lieberman & Mong which was in operation for many years helping many a family and firm with their accounting needs and taxes. Edward was a member of the New Jersey Accountants Association and the American Institute of CPA's. He was also a long time member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Brigantine where he served on various boards and committees. Edward embodied the positive traits of generosity, kindness and gratitude. His family will always remember him as a strong-willed doer who was full of faith, saying his prayers every day. Edward will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Theresa Mong, daughter; Mary Ellen (Robert) Smith, sons; Edward (Nicola) Mong, Jr., Joseph (Terry) Mong, Daniel (Jean) Mong, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and many Pittsburgh family members who he loves. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Edward's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th St. South, Brigantine, NJ 08203 at 11:00am. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:00am to 10:50am. Final commendation and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Military Honors will be provided by Last Salute Military Funeral Honor Guard. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Edward please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.