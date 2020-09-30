GONZALEZ, EDWARD RENE, - of Galloway Township, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, at the age of 58. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico on August 19, 1962, Edward (aka Ed, Eddie, or Gordo) was a loving husband to Laura Marti and devoted father to his daughters Juli and Uma. He enjoyed cooking, the stars, technology, and spending time with his family. Edward is predeceased by his father, Mario R. Gonzalez. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother, Eunice Ocasio, his sisters and brother, Mayra Gonzalez (Richard), Zayra Gonzalez, Mario A. Gonzalez (Doris), Tania Gonzalez (Michael), and all his nephews, nieces, dear friends, and all his extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Edward Gonzalez 10:00 am Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Masks, social distancing, and church seating protocol are required. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

