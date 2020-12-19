SCOTT, EDWARD PHILIP, SR., - 82, of Somers Point, NJ, On November 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on December 17, 1937, in Somers Point, New Jersey, the third child of the late Harry and Gladys (Atkinson) Scott. Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Jane Wilby Scott, sons Young and Edward, daughters Lauren and Tracey, brother Harry and sister Gladys, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be forever remembered by his family and so many others for his faithfulness, kindness, leadership, wit, compassion towards others, and a life dedicated to public service. Ed attended elementary school in Somers Point and was a 1955 graduate of Ocean City High School. A 1959 graduate of Rutgers University and a 1963 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, he served in the United States Air Force for three years at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. Afterwards, Ed served for five years in the Peace Corps, including 2 1/2 years in Korea where he finished as the Country Director. After a stint at the Mental Health Law Project, he joined the staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs as Democratic General Counsel under Senator Alan Cranston and became Chief Counsel/Staff Director in 1990. From 1993 to 1997, he served as the Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Congressional Affairs. His last professional position was with the Nuclear Threat Reduction Campaign. Contributions in his name may be made to Direct Relief.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.