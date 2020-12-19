SCOTT, EDWARD PHILIP, SR., - 82, of Somers Point, NJ, On November 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on December 17, 1937, in Somers Point, New Jersey, the third child of the late Harry and Gladys (Atkinson) Scott. Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Jane Wilby Scott, sons Young and Edward, daughters Lauren and Tracey, brother Harry and sister Gladys, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be forever remembered by his family and so many others for his faithfulness, kindness, leadership, wit, compassion towards others, and a life dedicated to public service. Ed attended elementary school in Somers Point and was a 1955 graduate of Ocean City High School. A 1959 graduate of Rutgers University and a 1963 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, he served in the United States Air Force for three years at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. Afterwards, Ed served for five years in the Peace Corps, including 2 1/2 years in Korea where he finished as the Country Director. After a stint at the Mental Health Law Project, he joined the staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs as Democratic General Counsel under Senator Alan Cranston and became Chief Counsel/Staff Director in 1990. From 1993 to 1997, he served as the Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Congressional Affairs. His last professional position was with the Nuclear Threat Reduction Campaign. Contributions in his name may be made to Direct Relief.
Our hearts still ache at losing Ed, whom we will always remember for his great work in the Peace Corps, for his kindness, and his friendship. We hope that Jane and his family are still basking-as we are-in the glow of his love and many accomplishments.
Young and Chuck Hobbie
December 9, 2021
I served in the VA Office of General Counsel and had the privilege of working with Ed first while he was with SVAC and even more closely when he served as Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs. He was extremely bright and caring with a wonderful low key but optimistic personality. His staff revered him. He was always a pleasure to work with; one of the finest, most effective people I came across in my 33 years at VA. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Walter Hall
December 15, 2020
Young and I express our heartfelt condolences to Jane and to Ed's family. He was an outstanding leader in the Peace Corps, where we knew him first as the Peace Corps Director in Korea. Unfailingly kind and considerate, he shared his love of birdwatching with us in Florida when together after a sumptuous dinner on his porch we watched the magnificent flights of white ibis landing to roost on an island near his home and marveled at the brilliant single scarlet ibis in the snow-white drifts of hundreds of landing birds. Ed was like that scarlet ibis—a brilliant flash in the sky who was uniquely superior in his professionalism, compassion, humor, and humanity. We were fortunate to have known him and Jane. He is already sorely missed, especially by the Peace Corps Korea community.