Smith, Edward J., - 70, Edward J. Smith entered eternal rest Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was 70. Edward graduated from Mainland Regional High School, Atlantic Community College and Western Kentucky University. He was a park ranger for the National Park Service at Mammoth National Park, Kentucky. He was a teacher in Kentucky and North Dakota. He continued his career as a Land Surveyor with Kline Construction until his retirement. As a teenager, Edward achieved the rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 55, Somers Point. He enjoyed wood burning, painting and doing puzzles. Edward is predeceased by parents George and Anita Smith; siblings Patricia Pellegrino, Annette Smith and Theresa Smith. Edward is survived by his children Rachel O'Hara (Connal) of Spokane, Washington, and Ryan Mueller (Brie) of Lake Stevens, Washington, grandchildren Haley (David), Dalton, Bridger, Frankie and Stella, and one great-grandson, Levi; siblings Catherine Provenzano, Thomas Smith, Rosemary Dowling, Christine Fellows and Marie Smith. Edward will be laid to rest on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services begin at 2:00 p.m. Face coverings are required. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.