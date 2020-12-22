Jones, Edwin G., - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was born September 4, 1959. Edwin was called home on December 18, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He attended Absegami High School and made an abundance of friends along the way. Edwin was a fighter and a kind-hearted man who was loved by everyone. He never let life get him down. Edwin enjoyed listening to music, watching sports and soap operas. He is survived by his mother Marion C. Allen his twin sister Penny Massiah, seven additional sisters, and one brother. The services for Edwin will be private.
We are sorry to hear of EJ´s passing. He was a good friend and "brother" to us. He will be missed by all and watching General Hospital will never be the same!! Praying for Mom and the family at this difficult time.
Sara W.,Linda K.
December 30, 2020
Sending condolences to the Jones family. Edwin was truly one of a kind.
Kimberly Washington
December 22, 2020
My condolences to the family, I grew up with Edwin in McKee City, playing basketball in my back yard for hours until it got dark. He was a good guy and friend, you will be missed.
James Hudson Sr.
December 22, 2020
My heart goes out to his family.He was a good man and a great friend.He will be missed.
Michael Andre Williams
December 22, 2020
Yes he was a good guy I went to school with him 78 was are year going to miss him