Jones, Edwin G., - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was born September 4, 1959. Edwin was called home on December 18, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He attended Absegami High School and made an abundance of friends along the way. Edwin was a fighter and a kind-hearted man who was loved by everyone. He never let life get him down. Edwin enjoyed listening to music, watching sports and soap operas. He is survived by his mother Marion C. Allen his twin sister Penny Massiah, seven additional sisters, and one brother. The services for Edwin will be private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2020.