Edythe Sprague
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
Sprague, Edythe, - 89, of Rio Grande, - Our dear mother, Edythe Eleanor Sprague (nee Foster) passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on December 11, 2021. Born January 28, 1932, to Frederick and Helen Foster in Wildwood Crest, Edythe was a retired LPN of over 20 years at Crest Haven Nursing Home. After her retirement, she enjoyed working as a sales associate for 12 years at the Import Bazaar in Cape May. She loved spending time with her family, was an avid reader, traveler, crossword and sudoku completer, and much of her time in Cape May was spent at lunch with loved ones. Edythe is survived by daughter Elise "Barbara" Elzenbeck of Rio Grande, NJ, son Stephen Foster Sprague of Fort Mill, SC, MaryJane Koch of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother Daniel Foster and his wife Marilyn of Barnegat, NJ and companion Herman "Bud" Gruniger of Little Egg Harbor, NJ. She is predeceased by her son Easton Cullen Sprague, Jr, of Rio Grande, NJ. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Matthew C. Elzenbeck, Stephen F. "Sonny" Sprague, Paul D. Sprague, Sarah E. Sprague-Wright, Christopher J. Sprague, Christina (Tina) M. Rodia, Alex J. Koch-Profit, Mary "Allison" Koch and eleven great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec 20, 2021, at 10 AM at Evoy Funeral Home in North Cape May. To share condolences please visit www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
