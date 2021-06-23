Contreras, Efrain, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on June 16,2021 with his wife and family by his side. Efrain was born in Hato Mayor, in Dominican Republic, where he grew up and found his passion, of being a tailor. Efrain worked hard in his own country, making and designing suits before moving to the United States in 1984. Efrain worked in Atlantic City as a security guard in the Taj Mahal, and later retired from being a school bus driver for the Atlantic City School district. He would always be seen dressed to perfection with his personal fitted suits and shined shoes. His number one goal was to become a U.S. citizen. He achieved his goal in 2018, where he became a U.S. citizen. Efrain was predeceased by his son, Efrain A. Contreras. He will be missed by his loving wife for almost 20 years, Darlin Contreras; his son, Juan Enriquez Contreras; his brothers, Felix T. Contreras and Daniel Contreras; and his sisters, Ada Berroa Contreras, Mercedes Contreras, Adriana Berroa Contreras, and Arelis Berroa Contreras. He will also be missed by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 25th, from 6 to 7pm with a service following at 7pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. Condolences can be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.