Daniels, Eileen (nee Alessi), - 72, of Lower Bank, was born in Hoboken, NJ. was a loving caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend. She passed away after a long illness on January 3rd one day short of her 73rd birthday. Eileen was a graduate of Votech and became an LPN working at Kessler Hospital in Hammonton. She was recruited to open Mainland Hospital as one of the first operating room scrub nurses and later moved her much needed skills to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point. Throughout her life this was not her greatest achievement, caring for her mother became Eileen's greatest nursing challenge. Betty and Eileen spent many days at her home on the river watching the wildlife, drinking coffee and talking about Hoboken a city close to their hearts. Eileen was the ultimate crafter and collected seashells and made many artistic creations. She was master hot glue gun and painting specialist. Anyone who new Eileen knows about her love for animals from her chickens to the wild geese, but especially her cats. She cared for many during her life, but Bob the Cat will be remembered as a favored pet that brought joy to all who knew him. Eileen had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the Beacon Church in Galloway, NJ. After her first husband passed away Eileen was lucky in life to find her second husband Bill. Eileen and Bill built a beautiful life together on the Mullica River in Lower Bank, from sunset boat rides or just sitting on the dock watching God's artwork painting the most beautiful sunsets imaginable. It was a dream come true. Relatives from out of town would be welcomed into their home to experience the joy they had found living on the river. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Elizabeth Alessi {Charlie and Betty} brother Roger Alessi, her first husband Jay Macdonald and many cousins, uncles and relatives who all welcomed her into Heaven. Eileen is survived by her husband William Daniels, her daughter Shereen Macdonald Haines {Daniel Haines}, granddaughters Ainsley Haines and Kailey Haines, her great-grandchildren Scotty and Scarlett, her brother Pastor Phillip Alessi {Ruthann}, their children her special nieces and nephews Chris, Jeremy, Elizabeth, and Sarah. She also leaves behind many relatives from Hoboken to California. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 AM until 11AM followed by a service at 11:00 Am on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will follow at Port Republic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to NOVO Care of: 884 N. 500 E Valparaiso, IN 46383 Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.