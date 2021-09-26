Menu
Eileen DeDomenicis
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
DeDOMENICIS, EILEEN (nee MAGUIRE), - 70, of Atlantic City, went to be with the Lord Friday September 24th 2021. Eileen was born July 4th 1951 in Atlantic City NJ to Edward and Margaret Maguire (nee Ring). She loved celebrating her birthday and would say the fireworks were just for her. Eileen was an amazing woman who loved her family and friends. She would spend summer days on the beach in Atlantic City curled up with a book and enjoyed rooting on her grand daughters at their sporting events. Eileen's love of helping people drew her to be a crossing guard. She was always ready with a treat, pencil or even a hat or gloves if a child was in need. Eileen enjoyed bowling, baking and could always be seen in church at Star of the Sea or Saint Michaels. At Christmas she would make countless cakes for everyone she knew and always had a few in reserve just incase someone needed a smile. Eileen was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Eileen is survived by her husband John DeDomenicis, daughter Denise Olivo (Frank), grandchildren Gabriella & Ava, siblings Margaret (Walter), Edward (Beth), Michael and Mary Ann (Michael). Eileen will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Shore Memorial Hospital for their compassion, care and dedication. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Eileen DeDomenicis 11:00am Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the church for her viewing from 9:00am until 10:50am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery on route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellcac.com).
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Viewing
9:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue , Atlantic City, NJ
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue , Atlantic City, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry to be so late on this but I have just seen the post on Facebook, about Eileen. I also went to Star of the Sea and Holy Spirit High School. We have each other for such a short period of time on this earth. Seems like yesterday we were all running around in the schoolyard, at lunchtime, at Star of the Sea. I know Eileen is in Heaven. But I also know she has greatly missed but her husband, children, brothers and sisters and the many friends and others, who were greatly blessed, while Eileen was with us. Ken Murray
Kenneth Murray
School
February 16, 2022
To John and family, So sorry to hear about Eileen's passing. My prayes and thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Madeline DaPrato(Eger)
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John E Paxton
Friend
September 27, 2021
Prayers to Johnnie and family. She was a Angel. Sweetest person I new. She will be missed.
Angela Barbera
September 27, 2021
To John & the family of Eileen DeDomenicis: My sincere condolences to you for the loss of your wife. She was a wonderful person and will be missed. May she rest in peace.
Dave Snyder
Friend
September 27, 2021
Eileen was one in a million always so helpful and kind and would pray for you and your family if they needed a prayer she was very helpful when I first became a crossing guard we worked uptown at New Jersey Ave school she would text me to remind me of 1/2 days and picked up my check stubs since I worked 2 jobs heaven has definitely gained an angel I know how much she is be missed until we meet again god bless her family
Barbara Folis Meserole
Friend
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all of you. Duck and I enjoyed our camping trips up to Hunter and being with the Maguires. Eileen was such a big part of those trips and I always enjoyed being with her. God´s grace be with all of you
Beth McGrail Baldwin
Friend
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Eileen´s passing. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Nick & Suzy Thomas
Nick Thomas
September 26, 2021
We are saddened by Eileen's passing and will treasure memories of Hunter Mountain, the "Yak Sisters", and Irish weekend with the tomato pies. Our heartfelt condolences to the DeDomenicis and Maguire families.
Bill & Cathy McGrail
September 26, 2021
