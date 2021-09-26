I am very sorry to be so late on this but I have just seen the post on Facebook, about Eileen. I also went to Star of the Sea and Holy Spirit High School. We have each other for such a short period of time on this earth. Seems like yesterday we were all running around in the schoolyard, at lunchtime, at Star of the Sea. I know Eileen is in Heaven. But I also know she has greatly missed but her husband, children, brothers and sisters and the many friends and others, who were greatly blessed, while Eileen was with us. Ken Murray

Kenneth Murray School February 16, 2022