DeDOMENICIS, EILEEN (nee MAGUIRE), - 70, of Atlantic City, went to be with the Lord Friday September 24th 2021. Eileen was born July 4th 1951 in Atlantic City NJ to Edward and Margaret Maguire (nee Ring). She loved celebrating her birthday and would say the fireworks were just for her. Eileen was an amazing woman who loved her family and friends. She would spend summer days on the beach in Atlantic City curled up with a book and enjoyed rooting on her grand daughters at their sporting events. Eileen's love of helping people drew her to be a crossing guard. She was always ready with a treat, pencil or even a hat or gloves if a child was in need. Eileen enjoyed bowling, baking and could always be seen in church at Star of the Sea or Saint Michaels. At Christmas she would make countless cakes for everyone she knew and always had a few in reserve just incase someone needed a smile. Eileen was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Eileen is survived by her husband John DeDomenicis, daughter Denise Olivo (Frank), grandchildren Gabriella & Ava, siblings Margaret (Walter), Edward (Beth), Michael and Mary Ann (Michael). Eileen will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Shore Memorial Hospital for their compassion, care and dedication. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Eileen DeDomenicis 11:00am Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the church for her viewing from 9:00am until 10:50am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery on route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellcac.com
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.