Smith, Eileen, - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer on November 14, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1938 in Nanticoke, PA to the late Adam Robert Jarolim from Czechoslovakia and late Helen Pearl Mackoviak daughter of Ignatius Mackoviak and Ann Paterkovich from Poland. She was a proud daughter of a coal miner and a factory seamstress who lived in Harveyville, PA. She began her "working" years being driven on the back of a truck with her older sister, Betty to pick up vegetables on local farm fields; she did waitressing at a summer campground, and worked at a local dress factory. After graduation from Huntington Mills High School she left Luzerne County in 1956 and entered Temple University School of Nursing. She married Thomas Smith Jr. on June 7, 1958 and resided in Philadelphia where she worked for an allergist. She had been a resident of Egg Harbor Township since 1970. After a hiatus of almost 3 decades, she returned to nursing school and achieved her childhood dream of becoming a Registered Nurse! Eileen had a rewarding nursing career at Shore Memorial Hospital. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the hospital thrift shop in Somers Point to take blood pressures for the community. Lifetime of varied interests included sewing, oil painting, gardening, hand crafts, reading, classical music, bird watching, the beach, golfing, and spending time with her local friends both human and canine. She was one of the founding members of the Hamilton Trails Ladies Golf League. Her service to her church included over 30 years as lector at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood and calling bingo. She has enjoyed spending time with her beloved canine, Wiggles. Predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Betty and Delphine, and a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who were responsible for her happy childhood and strong work ethic, determination, and character in adulthood. She is survived by her loving son, Gregory Smith, daughter in law, Jan Smith, grandsons, Adam and Andrew Smith of Mays Landing; nieces Cynthia Oliver and Theresa Bagby; nephews Robert Zak and Anthony Zak; her furry and faithful/loyal sidekick Wiggles; and other cousins and relatives. She was thankful to all of her Brookside Farms neighbors who were priceless sources of joy, commitment, and help in her life! Due to Covid restrictions arrangements will be private. Info & condolences to: www.boakes funeral home.com
. In lieu of flowers, since Eileen loved her dogs over her lifetime, memorial donation can be made to Atlantic County SPCA, PO Box 205, Somers Point, New Jersey 08244
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2020.