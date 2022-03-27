Giapountzis, Ekaterini, - 91, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25th, 2022, at the Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Born in Agios Demetrios, Greece she lived in Hammonton for 50 years.



Mrs. Giapountzis was a seamstress, having worked for Wm. B. Kessler Clothing Shop and UBIA Sportswear both in Hammonton. She was a member of St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church in Vineland for 40 years. She enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening. Most of all she loved her family and friends and instilled good values to her children and grandchildren that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family gave her the greatest enjoyments in life. Mrs. Giapountzis was preceded by her husband Konstantinos, her parents, sister and two brothers, and survived by one daughter, Madeline Keramidaris and her husband, Konstantinos; two sons, Sterb Giapountzis and John Giapountzis and his deceased wife, Niki; five granddaughters, Zoe (Niko), Kathy (Jim), Nikki (Max), Alex; Valerie and 3 great grandchildren, Constantine, Madeline and Vasili.



Funeral Services will be held Wednesday March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church, 430 W. Wheat Road , Vineland, where a viewing will be held from 10:00am until 11:00am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.