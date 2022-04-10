Menu
Elaine Crowley
Crowley, Elaine (Hammell), - 92, of S. Pasadena, FL died peacefully at home on March 25, 2022. She was born in Absecon NJ. and came to Florida in 1950. She was active in the Pinellas Gator Club, Lions Club and all activities surrounding S. Pasadena. She was known for always having her door open for Happy Hour, no matter what time of day and a huge shoulder to cry on if needed. She is survived by son, Michael of San Diego, CA; daughter, Cathy Driscoll of Palm Harbor, FL; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband Fred and son Larry. Service information can be found at nationalcremation.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
April 7, 2022
May all your beautiful and precious memories of Elaine fill your hearts with love, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time.
Jo H.
April 5, 2022
