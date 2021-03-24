Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Francis
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Millville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Francis, Elaine, - 77, of Woodbine, NJ fell asleep in death at home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after battling a lengthy illness. Elaine was born on May 14, 1943 to the late Adrean (Washington Hendricks) Jacobs and the late Benjamin McNear. Elaine attended Woodbine Elementary School and was a 1961 graduate of Millville High School. She worked at the Woodbine Developmental Center for several years where she held the positions of Cottage Training Technician and supervisory positions. She lovingly cared for her clients before retiring in December 2005. Elaine was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and was a Regular Pioneer (full-time evangelizer). She was a member of the Woodbine Congregation for many years, then became a member of the Cape May Congregation when the two congregations merged. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as vacations in the family motorhome. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading the bible and sharing bible truths with whom she would meet. She also loved cooking, dancing with her husband, and going on cruise vacations. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Matthew R. Francis, Jr., her son Kevin M. Francis, her daughter, Karen (Francis Mitchell) Pierce and son-in-law Pablo Pierce, her brothers Michael (Patricia) Hendricks, Wayne (Nina) Hendricks, and Ray Hendricks. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law James (Sharon) Francis, Peter (Agapita) Francis, Joe (Betty) Francis, and sisters-in-law Leola Francis, Rhoda Williams, Hazel Lawson, and Juanita (Robert) Preston. Additionally, she is survived by her uncles David (Geraldine) Murray and Claude McNear, her aunts Evelyn Coleman, Vivian Fortson and Joan Murray, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased in death by her parents, her son Karl M. Francis, as well as dearly loved grandparents, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts and cousins. A viewing will be held this Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Radzieta Funeral Home in Cape May Court House, NJ. Social distancing and masks are required. Condolences can be shared at www.radzieta.com. Elaine's memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:00pm via Zoom. Please contact the family for more details.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to the Francis Family and Friends. May Jehova heal your sorrow and grief at this time.
Orlando Bermúdez
March 25, 2021
Elaine and I were Woodbine Central School classmates. She is remembered by me as one of the sweetest of girls.A wonderful friend to have- just a nice person.Sympathy to those mentioned in the obituary most of whom I know.
Bill Forester
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results