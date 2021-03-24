Francis, Elaine, - 77, of Woodbine, NJ fell asleep in death at home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after battling a lengthy illness. Elaine was born on May 14, 1943 to the late Adrean (Washington Hendricks) Jacobs and the late Benjamin McNear. Elaine attended Woodbine Elementary School and was a 1961 graduate of Millville High School. She worked at the Woodbine Developmental Center for several years where she held the positions of Cottage Training Technician and supervisory positions. She lovingly cared for her clients before retiring in December 2005. Elaine was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and was a Regular Pioneer (full-time evangelizer). She was a member of the Woodbine Congregation for many years, then became a member of the Cape May Congregation when the two congregations merged. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as vacations in the family motorhome. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading the bible and sharing bible truths with whom she would meet. She also loved cooking, dancing with her husband, and going on cruise vacations. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Matthew R. Francis, Jr., her son Kevin M. Francis, her daughter, Karen (Francis Mitchell) Pierce and son-in-law Pablo Pierce, her brothers Michael (Patricia) Hendricks, Wayne (Nina) Hendricks, and Ray Hendricks. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law James (Sharon) Francis, Peter (Agapita) Francis, Joe (Betty) Francis, and sisters-in-law Leola Francis, Rhoda Williams, Hazel Lawson, and Juanita (Robert) Preston. Additionally, she is survived by her uncles David (Geraldine) Murray and Claude McNear, her aunts Evelyn Coleman, Vivian Fortson and Joan Murray, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased in death by her parents, her son Karl M. Francis, as well as dearly loved grandparents, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts and cousins. A viewing will be held this Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Radzieta Funeral Home in Cape May Court House, NJ. Social distancing and masks are required. Condolences can be shared at www.radzieta.com
. Elaine's memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:00pm via Zoom. Please contact the family for more details.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2021.