St John, Elaine, - 99, of Northfield, passed away on November 28, 2020. There will be a memorial service for Elaine on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11am at Central United Methodist Church in Linwood. A gathering of friends will be held prior to the service from 10- 11 AM. Interment will follow at Friends Central Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.