Miller, Elaine, - 66, of Pleasantville, passed away on September 8, 2021. Born in Jamaica, West Indies, to Samuel Nelson and Catherine Mclean, Elaine was the fourth of eight children. She lived in New Jersey for 40 years and was employed by Seashore Gardens for more than 30 years. She worshipped at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. Elaine enjoyed gardening, cooking for her children and family, and having a good laugh, even during tough times. She is survived by her children Earl Edwardo Miller, Dwayne Edwardo Reynaldo Miller, Lashera Condola Miller, and Nicholas Malcolm Miller; grandchildren Simmerha Dorothea Wheeler, Jalen Earl Miller, and London Elaine Lrae Miller; and siblings Linette McDonald, James Nelson, Violet Minzie, Lancelot Nelson, Winifred Nelson, Sylus Nelson, and Upert Nelson. Elaine will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.) at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 801 N. Main St., Pleasantville, N.J. 08232. Burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.