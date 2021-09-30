Menu
Eleanor M. Demarest
DEMAREST, Eleanor M. (NEE OWSINSKI), - 93, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Eleanor resided in Long Island, NY and California before moving to Cape May in 1970. She is predeceased by her husband, John; her brother, Raymond and her brother-in-law, Charlie Osika. Eleanor is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her sister, Florence Osika; niece, Eleanor McGrath; as well as her great niece, Erin and great nephew, Steven. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (Oct. 4th) at 1pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. Interment will be private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St, Cape May, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The children of John Demarest (Jack, Sharon, and Deborah) would like to send condolences after learning of the passing of our stepmother, Eleanor.
Deborah Demarest
Family
October 8, 2021
