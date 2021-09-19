Giliberti, Eleanor M., - 83, of Riverview, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving children. She was formerly of Nutley, Brick and Mays Landing, New Jersey. A celebration of life will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, with a memorial service immediately following. (Info and condolences www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.