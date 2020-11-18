Lombardo, Eleanor (Ellie), - of Marmora, N.J. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14th at Shore Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Art. Their immediate family consists of four daughters including Sue Ancharski, Genevieve Huff, Julieanne Lombardo, and Mellon Monello. Three son-in-laws include Patrick Ancharski, Mark Huff IV, and Ryan Monello. Her grandchildren include Eli, Ezra, and Michella Monello; Vera and Lucy Huff; and Conor and Kari Ancharski. Her siblings in North Jersey include Bryan Egan (wife Bonnie Egan), John Egan (wife Martha Lewin), Erma McCarthy (husband Bob McCarthy), and Maureen Graziano. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Erma Egan, siblings Cathy Egan, Veronica Fleissner, and Tom Egan. Eleanor taught Elementary Education at Weehawken, N.J., Totowa, N.J., and Dennisville, N.J. Her students over the years benefited greatly from her involvement with them. Her family will always know her as a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She participated in St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish and Heavenward Christian Fellowship Churches. Her husband Art always benefited from her loving ways that gave a great example of "What Would Ellie Do?" A prayer service with immediate family was held at the Immaculata Hall at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish led by Pastor Ron Mansdoerfer and Father Peter Joyce of Eleanor's two churches. Burial was at Seaside Cemetery in Marmora following the prayer service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the two food banks at St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish in Marmora, NJ. Clothing can be donated to St. Casimir's Thrift Shop of Woodbine, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 18, 2020.