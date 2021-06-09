Mason, Eleanor H., - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on May 27, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with leukemia. Eleanor was born in 1937 to Beatrice and Arthur Turner Sr. in Atlantic City. She graduated from Atlantic City High School and attended Glassboro College. She began working at the young age of 13, holding numerous jobs. In 1981, she went to work as a teacher's aide for the Egg Harbor Township School District and also Eagle Academy until she retired. She devoted most of her time to family first and then the casino, shopping, gardening and crafting. Eleanor will always be remembered for her ability to endlessly love and care for others. Without hesitation, she would be your confidant, protector, or shoulder to cry on. She was the life of the party anywhere she went with her beaming smile and charismatic energy. Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Marion Young, Len Barnes and Arthur Turner Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Frances Jones, Beatrice "Weedie" Dato and Barbara Harris; her children, Pamela Murray-Peoples (Henry), Fern Murray, Letitia Wilder (Darrell), Liana Mason and Leon Murray Jr. (Gina); her grandchildren, Jacinta Wood, Phillip Barnes Jr., Kamilah Sellers, Derrell Wilder and Darrell Wilder Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Julian and Kiera, and a host of family and friends. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, from 2pm to 6pm. Mask are required. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.
Our sincere condolences on the passing of your beautiful mother. We are truly sorry. She was an amazing woman . We love you all and are for you during this difficult time
Charles and Ayana Oglesby
Other
June 12, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Mason family. Fernie your mom was such a blessing to us during our time in college. She will truly be missed. Sending you love and hugs.
Paulette D Caldwell
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am very sorry to hear this my heart is sad. I will always remember our heart to heart talk as she would call them as we Walked through the hallways at the high school or at her desk in the classroom. And helping her with the mason Candy store in the Common area of the high school. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time. You are a angel that is for sure!!!
Desiree Snyder Biscieglia
School
June 10, 2021
So sorry about Mrs. Mason's passing. Loved her as a teacher. Prayers and thoughts to all of you.
Kathleen (Twin Lawrence) Flynn
School
June 10, 2021
A wonderful angel rest in peace.
Donald & Lorraine L Lark
Friend
June 9, 2021
Regenia and Herbert Sykes Sr
June 9, 2021
I will always remember your mom´s bright smile that lit up her whole face...wishing you comfort and peace and sending much love.