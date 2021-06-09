Mason, Eleanor H., - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on May 27, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with leukemia. Eleanor was born in 1937 to Beatrice and Arthur Turner Sr. in Atlantic City. She graduated from Atlantic City High School and attended Glassboro College. She began working at the young age of 13, holding numerous jobs. In 1981, she went to work as a teacher's aide for the Egg Harbor Township School District and also Eagle Academy until she retired. She devoted most of her time to family first and then the casino, shopping, gardening and crafting. Eleanor will always be remembered for her ability to endlessly love and care for others. Without hesitation, she would be your confidant, protector, or shoulder to cry on. She was the life of the party anywhere she went with her beaming smile and charismatic energy. Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Marion Young, Len Barnes and Arthur Turner Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Frances Jones, Beatrice "Weedie" Dato and Barbara Harris; her children, Pamela Murray-Peoples (Henry), Fern Murray, Letitia Wilder (Darrell), Liana Mason and Leon Murray Jr. (Gina); her grandchildren, Jacinta Wood, Phillip Barnes Jr., Kamilah Sellers, Derrell Wilder and Darrell Wilder Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Julian and Kiera, and a host of family and friends. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, from 2pm to 6pm. Mask are required. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.