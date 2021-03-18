Jones, Elise, - 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 12, 2021. Born in Willow Grove PA, she graduated from Stockton University with a teaching degree. Elise worked at Busch's Seafood Restaurant as a waitress until she became a teacher at Dennis Township Elementary School. She continued to work her summers at the restaurant during her teaching career until she retired from the school in 2013. She is survived by her ex-husband Jeffrey A. Jones. Her children Wendy Hayes (Steven), Winner Delp, Will Delp, Sandra Bickel (Robert) and Jeffrey F. Jones. And her two grandchildren Walker and Shelby. For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.