Elizabeth "Bette" Aument
Aument, Elizabeth "Bette" nee dougherty, - 80, of Northfield, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Bette was predeceased by her beloved husband, Patrick Aument; her parents, Thomas and Eleanor Dougherty; her brother, Maurice; and her beloved cat, Trouble. She is survived by her niece, Karen (Wayne) Easterling; her nephew, John Dougherty; her great nieces, Sara and Barbara (Christopher); her great great nephew, Eric; and her best friend, Annette. Bette worked at Spencer Gifts. She was a volunteer at Maymount Park in Richmond, VA for many years. Bette moved back to NJ and volunteered for bingo at St. Gianna Baretta Molla Parish, the Atlantic County Flu Clinic and the voting polls. She loved to travel and go to the casinos. Bette will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24 from 10am to 12pm with a service at 12pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Pleasantville. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charities, the SPCA and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.
