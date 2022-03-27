Booth, Elizabeth (B.J.) nee Campbell, - 97, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully March 23rd at United Methodist Communities at The Shores with her family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Ocean City, born at Scotch Hall in 1924. She graduated salutatorian of the Ocean City High School class of 1942. A proud Naval veteran, she served in the Waves during World War II. Graduated from Cornell University, School of Hotel Administration, in 1950. Pre-deceased by her mother, Jean B. Campbell and father, Robert J. Campbell; husband George I. Booth; sisters Virginia Campbell and Ruth Adams. She is survived by her daughter Gretchen (Chris) Morris of Moorestown, NJ, son Steve (Lisa) Booth of Somers Point, NJ; grandchildren Alexandra Morris, Ryan Booth, Justin Booth, Harrison Morris; and great-granddaughter Charlotte Hand. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Borst, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. B.J. worked for many years in the family business, assisting her mother as original owners of the Chatterbox Restaurant. Following the sale of the Chatterbox in 1968, B.J. continued her career in the resort hospitality business, working as Comptroller of the Flanders Hotel for more than 25 years until her retirement. B.J. loved her family, her friends, and everything Ocean City! A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Monday March 28th at 12 noon from St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 East 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial is private at the convenience of her family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.