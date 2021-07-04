Campbell, Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou", - 74, of North Cape May, Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou" Campbell, born August 24, 1946, in Chestnut Hill PA. She worked in Banking, retail and Insurance for Vermont Life prior to living as an artist in North Cape May NJ. She created pastels but is currently known throughout the County and in woodturning circles for the work she did at the lathe creating turned bowls, kitchen objects and of course her pepper mills and salt sets that mark tables in countless homes in numerous states. Betty was known for her smile and if she gave you a hug, you would never forget it. She loved to hug and to laugh. Her work can still be purchased at West End Garage in her wood shop. She trained numerous people in the mechanics of working with the lathe and turning a bowl. Refusing payment, she always suggested that they pay it forward. She loved doing good acts and inspired others. Survived by her brother John and his wife Susan, her sister Nancy and her husband, John Giloley, along with two nephews, Shane & Angus (Elliott) and delightful new great nieces. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Rosehill Parkway entrance to the Bay, North Cape May, on Sunday 7/11 @ 10 AM (bring your beach chairs) and we will celebrate Betty's life and legacy. Donations can be made at that time to Branches (for the Homeless), The Villas Library or Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.