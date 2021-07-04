Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou" Campbell
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
Campbell, Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou", - 74, of North Cape May, Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou" Campbell, born August 24, 1946, in Chestnut Hill PA. She worked in Banking, retail and Insurance for Vermont Life prior to living as an artist in North Cape May NJ. She created pastels but is currently known throughout the County and in woodturning circles for the work she did at the lathe creating turned bowls, kitchen objects and of course her pepper mills and salt sets that mark tables in countless homes in numerous states. Betty was known for her smile and if she gave you a hug, you would never forget it. She loved to hug and to laugh. Her work can still be purchased at West End Garage in her wood shop. She trained numerous people in the mechanics of working with the lathe and turning a bowl. Refusing payment, she always suggested that they pay it forward. She loved doing good acts and inspired others. Survived by her brother John and his wife Susan, her sister Nancy and her husband, John Giloley, along with two nephews, Shane & Angus (Elliott) and delightful new great nieces. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Rosehill Parkway entrance to the Bay, North Cape May, on Sunday 7/11 @ 10 AM (bring your beach chairs) and we will celebrate Betty's life and legacy. Donations can be made at that time to Branches (for the Homeless), The Villas Library or Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Rosehill Parkway entrance to the Bay
North Cape May, NJ
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I woke up this morning to an anonymous message about Betty´s passing. I´m so sorry to have missed the celebration of her life yesterday. I painted with Betty for several years. She was such a good hearted person. I will always remember her. Loved hearing about her biking trips and whenever I see a big yellow bike I think of her. She was a talented artist.
Dot Mitchell
Friend
July 12, 2021
I didn't know you long, but you forever touched in me a love for your craft. Your smile and amazing laugh will always be remembered and greatly missed. Thank you for sharing your time, talents and wonderful spirit with your students and friends.
Melissa Flynn
Friend
July 6, 2021
Betty had such a zest for life. One time she came to our home in her tricycle and took me (Ron) for a ride. Gave me an appreciation for the thrill she must have experienced on her road trips. Always enjoyed her "hugs from the road".
Ron and Ruth Ann Befferman
Other
July 6, 2021
Betty, you will be ALWAYS remembered! Your smile and hugs where always warm and welcoming. Your generosity of your time and talents were always appreciated. Each time we see a turned bowl or pepper mill, our first thought will be of you Rest In Peace Betty and watch over all of your wood-turning friends and keep smiling! Love you lots Sincerely, Bob and Toni
Bob & Toni Murphy
Friend
July 6, 2021
Betty would always make people smile and laugh. She was a wonderful person.
Kathy Fulginiti
July 6, 2021
